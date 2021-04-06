In Pictures: Tropical cyclone batters Indonesia and East Timor

At least 157 people have been killed in Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste after torrential rains triggered floods and landslides.

This picture taken on April 5, 2021 shows damaged homes after a flash flood in Waiwerang village, East Flores, as at least 157 people have been killed in Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor with dozens more still missing after a tropical cyclone battered the Southeast Asian nations. PHOTO: AFP
People gather near an overturned tanker truck after a flash flood hit their village in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesia rescue agency search for a body at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: BASARNAS VIA REUTERS
Rescuers search for victims under the debris after a flash flood hit a village in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Villagers carry the body of a victim after flash floods in Lembata, East Flores, on April 5, 2021, as torrential rains triggered floods and landslides.PHOTO: AFP
This general view shows debris left behind in the town of Adonara in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers evacuating people on a rubber boat during a flood in Waingapu, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: BASARNAS VIA REUTERS
Workers clear mud off a road outside the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A damaged road in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People clear mud off their house in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on April 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wade through flood water at a residential area in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on April 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People stay on higher ground as river flow increases due to the flood in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on April 4, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE