In Pictures: Tributes to young victims of Texas school shooting continue
A teenage gunman killed 19 children and 2 teachers at the elementary school on May 24.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
People continue to pay respect to the victims at the Uvalde town square memorial following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, May 29, 2022. According to Texas officials, at least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on 24 May. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial for those killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, outside the school in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People pay respects at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school, at Town Square in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People at the Uvalde town square memorial following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school, is seen at the Town Square in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People pay respects at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school, at Town Square in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Flowers, toys, and other objects are seen at a memorial for the victims of the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People continue to pay respect to the victims at a Uvalde day care center where chairs represent each victim as a memorial following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People continue to pay respect to the victims at the Uvalde town square memorial following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman makes a video as she visits a memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting on Main Street. May 29, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A man kneels as he prays at a memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting on Main Street on May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
SHOOTING - GUN CRIME
UNITED STATES
