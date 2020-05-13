In Pictures: Tributes to healthcare workers on International Nurses Day

The world marked International Nurses Day on Tues (May 12), the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It was also a day to highlight the important contributions healthcare workers make to society.

South Korean nurses pose for a photograph as they start their shift to care for patients infected with Covid-19 at Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital on April 29, 2020.
South Korean nurses pose for a photograph as they start their shift to care for patients infected with Covid-19 at Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital on April 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Dr Lui To Hang, a medical officer with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital's department of Intensive Care Medicine, speaks with nursing staff.
Dr Lui To Hang, a medical officer with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital's department of Intensive Care Medicine, speaks with nursing staff.PHOTO: ST FILE
Healthcare workers gesture after putting on their personal protective equipment outside Singapore Expo Hall 3 on May 8, 2020.
Healthcare workers gesture after putting on their personal protective equipment outside Singapore Expo Hall 3 on May 8, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Nurses take part in a ceremony to mark International Nurses Day in Colombo on May 12, 2020.
Nurses take part in a ceremony to mark International Nurses Day in Colombo on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Nurses wearing protective gear give an injection of vaccine for measles to a child at a health centre in Palu on May 12, 2020.
Nurses wearing protective gear give an injection of vaccine for measles to a child at a health centre in Palu on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan nurses take selfies after the International Nurses Day celebration at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo on May 12, 2020.
Sri Lankan nurses take selfies after the International Nurses Day celebration at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nurses make the "love" gesture during a ceremony to commemorate International Nurses Day at the Selayang Hospital on May 12, 2020.
Nurses make the "love" gesture during a ceremony to commemorate International Nurses Day at the Selayang Hospital on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Chinese nurses recite an oath during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan on May 12, 2020.
Chinese nurses recite an oath during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese nurses take a selfie during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan on May 12, 2020.
Chinese nurses take a selfie during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nurses decorate a picture of 19th-century nurse Florence Nightingale at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Chennai on May 12, 2020.
Nurses decorate a picture of 19th-century nurse Florence Nightingale at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Chennai on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Nurses celebrate International Nurses Day outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 12, 2020.
Nurses celebrate International Nurses Day outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Healthcare workers gesture behind windows during a performance by Italian violinist Fiamma Flavia Paolucci at Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome on May 12, 2020.
Healthcare workers gesture behind windows during a performance by Italian violinist Fiamma Flavia Paolucci at Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A nurse attends a patient at a hospital on 'International Nurses Day' in Peshawar, Pakistan, on May 12, 2020.
A nurse attends a patient at a hospital on 'International Nurses Day' in Peshawar, Pakistan, on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Lebanese nurses with a cake and flowers presented to them by anti-government protesters on the occasion of International Nurses Day in Beirut on May 12, 2020.
Lebanese nurses with a cake and flowers presented to them by anti-government protesters on the occasion of International Nurses Day in Beirut on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Nurses and healthcare workers celebrate Nurse Week and International Nurses Day outside Mt. Sinai Oueens in New York on May 12, 2020.
Nurses and healthcare workers celebrate Nurse Week and International Nurses Day outside Mt. Sinai Oueens in New York on May 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
48 min ago
Topics: 