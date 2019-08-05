In Pictures: Tributes pour in for victims of two deadly mass shootings in US

At least 20 people were killed and 40 others injured in a shooting on Sunday (Aug 3) at a Walmart store and neighbouring shops in El Paso, Texas. And less than 24 hours later, in a separate incident, a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens of others.

Two men light candles at a makeshift memorial as they take part in a vigil in honour of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.
Two men light candles at a makeshift memorial as they take part in a vigil in honour of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People comforting each other as they take part in a candle-lit vigil in honour of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
People comforting each other as they take part in a candle-lit vigil in honour of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio.PHOTO: AFP
Mourners gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.
Mourners gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Mourners bow their heads in prayer at a vigil held at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Mourners bow their heads in prayer at a vigil held at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.PHOTO: AP
Flowers for the nine who were killed during a mass shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
Flowers for the nine who were killed during a mass shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Shoes lying where a mass shooting had taken place earlier on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
Shoes lying where a mass shooting had taken place earlier on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Emergency workers and an unidentified person tend to an injured person on the sidewalk after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.
Emergency workers and an unidentified person tend to an injured person on the sidewalk after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Police officers on the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Police officers on the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.PHOTO: REUTERS
Two women kneeling at a makeshift memorial at the site of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Aug 4, 2019.
Two women kneeling at a makeshift memorial at the site of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Aug 4, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(From left) Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort one another during a vigil for victims of the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas.
(From left) Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort one another during a vigil for victims of the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas.PHOTO: AP
People hold up their phones, with the torch function turned on, during a prayer vigil organised by El Paso city, after a mass shooting left 20 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart on Aug 4, 2019.
People hold up their phones, with the torch function turned on, during a prayer vigil organised by El Paso city, after a mass shooting left 20 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart on Aug 4, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Customers being escorted from the Walmart store at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, after a gunman opened fire on shoppers there.
Customers being escorted from the Walmart store at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, after a gunman opened fire on shoppers there.PHOTO: AP
Walmart employees after the deadly shooting at their store on Aug 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
Walmart employees after the deadly shooting at their store on Aug 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.PHOTO: AP
Officers from several law enforcement agencies responding to the shooting incident in El Paso, Texas, on Aug 3, 2019.
Officers from several law enforcement agencies responding to the shooting incident in El Paso, Texas, on Aug 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Shoppers exiting with their hands held up as a security measure, after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
Shoppers exiting with their hands held up as a security measure, after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 