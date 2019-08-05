In Pictures: Tributes pour in for victims of two deadly mass shootings in US
At least 20 people were killed and 40 others injured in a shooting on Sunday (Aug 3) at a Walmart store and neighbouring shops in El Paso, Texas. And less than 24 hours later, in a separate incident, a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens of others.
