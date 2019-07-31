In Pictures: Tributes pour in for boy killed when he was pushed in front of a moving train
A memorial was held on Tuesday, July 30, for the eight-year-old boy who was pushed in front of a moving train at Frankfurt's main train station in Germany. The platform where the tragedy occurred was covered in candles, flowers and soft toys in tribute to the boy.
