In Pictures: Tributes pour in for boy killed when he was pushed in front of a moving train

A memorial was held on Tuesday, July 30, for the eight-year-old boy who was pushed in front of a moving train at Frankfurt's main train station in Germany. The platform where the tragedy occurred was covered in candles, flowers and soft toys in tribute to the boy.

A protester holding a banner that reads "Not Germans have to change, we foreigners have to adapt" as people attend a memorial service in front of the main train station in Frankfurt on July 30, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of people took part in a memorial ceremony in Frankfurt for the boy.PHOTO: AFP
People placed flowers, toys and candles near the place where the child was pushed onto the tracks in Frankfurt's central station, on July 30, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Condolence messages written by members of the public nestle among the candles, flowers and plush toys that made up the makeshift memorial at the site of the tragedy.PHOTO: REUTERS
Children joined their parents at the memorial for the dead boy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A lone flower pot is placed at a platform at the main train station in Frankfurt. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People put flowers and candles near the place where a child was pushed onto the tracks in Frankfurt's central station (Hauptbahnhof), Germany, on July 30, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The tragedy occurred as a high-speed train was pulling into the platform. Policemen and firefighters stretching a tarpaulin over the horrific scene at the time of the incident.PHOTO: DPA
Firefighters and rail employees help passengers off a train after the boy and his mother were pushed onto the tracks, on July 29, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police officers cordon off areas near the platforms at the main train station in Frankfurt on July 29, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police officers cordon off areas near the platforms at the main train station in Frankfurt on July 29, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Intercity Express train stands on track seven of Frankfurt main station after the incident.PHOTO: DPA
