In Pictures: Treble Reunion match brings Manchester United veterans and Sir Alex Ferguson back to Old Trafford
A charity match between veteran Manchester United and Bayern Munich players saw stars such as David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Jaap Stam take the field at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 26). Man United beat Bayern 5-0.
