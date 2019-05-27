In Pictures: Treble Reunion match brings Manchester United veterans and Sir Alex Ferguson back to Old Trafford

A charity match between veteran Manchester United and Bayern Munich players saw stars such as David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Jaap Stam take the field at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 26). Man United beat Bayern 5-0.

Manchester United '99 Legends manager Alex Ferguson (centre) holds the trophy as his players celebrate their win in the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match against FC Bayern Legends at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends player David Beckham celebrates after scoring their fifth goal during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Nicky Butt celebrates scoring their third goal during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' David Beckham shoots at goal from a free kick during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Nicky Butt shoots at goal during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the fans as he is substituted during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Peter Schmeichel applauds the fans as he is substituted during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Jaap Stam in action against FC Bayern Legends' Paulo Sergio during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Jesper Blomqvist in action against FC Bayern Legends' Ivica Olic during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Ronny Johnsen (left) and Jaap Stam watch as FC Bayern Legends' striker Roy Makaay wins a header during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' David Beckham in action against FC Bayern Legends' Stefan Effenberg during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Paul Scholes in action during the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' manager Sir Alex Ferguson gestures to fans before the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' David Beckham with daughter Harper and son Romeo before the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
Manchester United '99 Legends' Gary Neville (left) and David Beckham before the Treble Reunion 20th anniversary football match at Old Trafford, on May 26, 2019.
