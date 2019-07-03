In Pictures: Total solar eclipse above Chile and Argentina

Tens of thousands of tourists gathered for a rare total solar eclipse that turned day into night along a large swathe of Latin America's southern cone, including much of Chile and Argentina on Tuesday (July 2).

People watching a solar eclipse at La Serena, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
People watching a solar eclipse at La Serena, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman tests special glasses to watch the total solar eclipse at Incahuasi, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
A woman tests special glasses to watch the total solar eclipse at Incahuasi, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the total solar eclipse from a commercial flight in La Serena, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
A view of the total solar eclipse from a commercial flight in La Serena, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A view of the total solar eclipse in Merlo, San Luis, Argentina, on July 2, 2019.
A view of the total solar eclipse in Merlo, San Luis, Argentina, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People observing the solar eclipse in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on July 2, 2019.
People observing the solar eclipse in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching the full solar eclipse from the San Cristobal mountain, in Santiago, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
People watching the full solar eclipse from the San Cristobal mountain, in Santiago, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People observing the solar eclipse above La Higuera, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
People observing the solar eclipse above La Higuera, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: NY TIMES
The solar eclipse seen from the La Silla European Southern Observatory in La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
The solar eclipse seen from the La Silla European Southern Observatory in La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People wearing special glasses while waiting for a total solar eclipse to appear, in Punta Colorada Chile, on July 2, 2019.
People wearing special glasses while waiting for a total solar eclipse to appear, in Punta Colorada Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
People watching the solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
People watching the solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The solar eclipse seen from Coquimbo, Chile, on July 2, 2019.
The solar eclipse seen from Coquimbo, Chile, on July 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
