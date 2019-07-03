In Pictures: Total solar eclipse above Chile and Argentina
Tens of thousands of tourists gathered for a rare total solar eclipse that turned day into night along a large swathe of Latin America's southern cone, including much of Chile and Argentina on Tuesday (July 2).
