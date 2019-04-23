In Pictures: Torrential rains over the weekend trigger deadly landslide in Colombia
At least 28 people were killed by a mudslide that buried eight houses early Sunday (April 21) in southwestern Colombia, authorities said. The national risk management agency attributed the mudslide to the heavy rains that have battered the country for several weeks.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.