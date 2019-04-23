In Pictures: Torrential rains over the weekend trigger deadly landslide in Colombia

At least 28 people were killed by a mudslide that buried eight houses early Sunday (April 21) in southwestern Colombia, authorities said. The national risk management agency attributed the mudslide to the heavy rains that have battered the country for several weeks.

Volunteers, civil defence members and soldiers move two bodies recovered after a landslide in the village of Portachuelo, in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, Colombia, on April 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Civilians participate in search operations after a landslide in Portachuelo.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue workers and locals search for victims after a landslide in Rosas, Valle del Cauca department, in southwestern Colombia, on April 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers and relatives take part in the search for at least 10 people who went missing during a landslide in Portachuelo.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman searches for victims after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
Colombian Red Cross member Manuel Bermudez (right) and his dog Gretta search for victims after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters and members of the army and civil defence look for survivors after a landslide in Portachuelo.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch as rescue workers recover a corpse after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers recover a corpse after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
Civil defence members and firefighters search for victims after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
Civil defence members and firefighters carry a corpse after a landslide in Rosas.PHOTO: AFP
