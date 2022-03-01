In Pictures: Torrential rain in Australia sends floodwaters to record levels.

Residents in hard hit areas ordered to evacuate homes.

Updated
Published
8 min ago
Residents evacuate as flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. A severe weather warning is in place for southeast Queensland and areas in northern New South Wales as wild weather and dangerous flooding continues to severely impact large swathes of both states. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman carries a dog in the flooded town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman and her baby evacuate as flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout photograph taken and released on Feb 28, 2022, by the Queensland Police Services shows an aerial view of the flooded city of Maryborough along the over-flowing Mary river. PHOTO: QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE VIA AFP
This handout photograph taken and released on Feb 28, 2022, by the Queensland Police Services shows a rescue team (L) working in the flooded city of Maryborough along the over-flowing Mary river. PHOTO: QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE VIA AFP
A Queensland Fire and Rescue Swift Water Rescue crew move through the flooded streets in the city of Paddington in suburban Brisbane, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man paddles his kayak along a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Boats and other debris are washed into the Milton ferry terminal in Brisbane, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man casts a fishing line into the swollen Brisbane River in Brisbane, Feb 28, 2022, following heavy rains and nearby flooding. PHOTO: AFP
Flooded scenes from Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A couple is seen sitting on the steps amid a flooded Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch the overflowing Brisbane River amid flooding at South Bank, Australia's Queensland state, Feb 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

