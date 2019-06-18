In Pictures: Toronto Raptors continue victory parade despite shooting
The Toronto Raptors celebrated their first NBA championship with a victory parade in Toronto on Monday (June 16). Shots were fired near Nathan Phillips Square, the parade’s final destination, which caused a brief pause in the celebrations. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
