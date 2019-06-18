In Pictures: Toronto Raptors continue victory parade despite shooting

The Toronto Raptors celebrated their first NBA championship with a victory parade in Toronto on Monday (June 16). Shots were fired near Nathan Phillips Square, the parade’s final destination, which caused a brief pause in the celebrations. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Raptors fans include a husky dog, symbolic of the first NBA team in Toronto, during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title, on June 17, 2019.
Toronto Raptors fans include a husky dog, symbolic of the first NBA team in Toronto, during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title, on June 17, 2019.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
Toronto Raptors fans greet players during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title, on June 17, 2019.
Toronto Raptors fans greet players during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title, on June 17, 2019.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
A general view of the scene of a shooting incident just outside the city hall square where Toronto Raptors players were holding a victory rally to celebrate their NBA title.
A general view of the scene of a shooting incident just outside the city hall square where Toronto Raptors players were holding a victory rally to celebrate their NBA title.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
Fans fill the streets as they turn out for the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the finals on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Fans fill the streets as they turn out for the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the finals on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry celebrates with fans during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry celebrates with fans during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Toronto Raptors fans wave to players on open top buses during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.
Toronto Raptors fans wave to players on open top buses during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.PHOTO: REUTERS
Toronto Raptors fans wave to players on open top buses during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.
Toronto Raptors fans wave to players on open top buses during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and team mates show off the Larry O'Brien trophy to fans during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and team mates show off the Larry O'Brien trophy to fans during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
Canadian Forces aerial demonstration team Snowbirds during a rally at Nathan Phillips Square.
Canadian Forces aerial demonstration team Snowbirds during a rally at Nathan Phillips Square.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
People take cover after reports of shots fired in the area where crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
People take cover after reports of shots fired in the area where crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman is taken away by ambulance after reports of shots fired in the area where crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade on June 17, 2019.
A woman is taken away by ambulance after reports of shots fired in the area where crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade on June 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Toronto Raptors fans wait for the start of a victory parade honoring the Toronto Raptors in downtown Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2019.
Toronto Raptors fans wait for the start of a victory parade honoring the Toronto Raptors in downtown Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Toronto Raptors guard Malcolm Miller (left), guard Jodie Meeks (centre) and forward Serge Ibaka (right) celebrate aboard an open bus during a victory parade through downtown Toronto, Canada on June 17, 2019.
Toronto Raptors guard Malcolm Miller (left), guard Jodie Meeks (centre) and forward Serge Ibaka (right) celebrate aboard an open bus during a victory parade through downtown Toronto, Canada on June 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard salutes the crowd at the Toronto Raptors victory parade.
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard salutes the crowd at the Toronto Raptors victory parade.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 