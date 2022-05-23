In Pictures: Top Gun: Maverick fan event at Marina Bay Sands

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Top Gun: Maverick fan event at Marina Bay Sands
The multimedia showcase included a light, water, and pyrotechnic display.
Updated
Published
5 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w23T
"Top Gun: Maverick – A Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Extravaganza", co-piloted by Marina Bay Sands and United International Pictures for the Singapore premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, was showcased at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands, May 21, 2022.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Fireworks at the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Fans watching the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Projections of the movie's logo were also displayed on the facade of the ArtScience Museum and the underside of Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Scenes featuring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly from Top Gun: Maverick were projected during the display, accompanied by the movie's theme song: "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Promotions began a week ago and attracted about 3,000 people, many who are fans of the 1986 Top Gun movie, to the 10-minute display.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
People of all ages, including toddlers and the elderly, filled the promenade. Many people were also filming videos and capturing photographs of the multimedia show.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
People seen filming the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
The multi-media showcase included lasers, lights and pyrotechnics.
ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
MARINA BAY SANDS
ENTERTAINMENT
Back to the top