In Pictures: Top Gun: Maverick fan event at Marina Bay Sands

"Top Gun: Maverick – A Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Extravaganza", co-piloted by Marina Bay Sands and United International Pictures for the Singapore premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, was showcased at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands, May 21, 2022. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Fireworks at the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Fans watching the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display at The Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Projections of the movie's logo were also displayed on the facade of the ArtScience Museum and the underside of Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Scenes featuring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly from Top Gun: Maverick were projected during the display, accompanied by the movie's theme song: "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Promotions began a week ago and attracted about 3,000 people, many who are fans of the 1986 Top Gun movie, to the 10-minute display. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
People of all ages, including toddlers and the elderly, filled the promenade. Many people were also filming videos and capturing photographs of the multimedia show. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
People seen filming the Top Gun: Maverick multimedia display. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
The multi-media showcase included lasers, lights and pyrotechnics. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH

