In Pictures: Thundery showers in Singapore

Intense rain on Wednesday (Mar 2) evening caused flash floods in several areas.

People wait under shelter from the rain in Sims Drive, on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Two men look at a flooded area outside shops at Sims Drive on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Heavy rain at Tampines Rd at around 6pm on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Pedestrians are seen walking in the heavy rain in Tampines at around 5pm on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Flash flood near Halus Link on Mar 2, 2022, where two of the three lanes were not passable to traffic. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Heavy rain in Tampines on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Flash flood near Halus Link on Mar 2, 2022, where two of the three lanes were not passable to traffic. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Lightning during a thunderstorm in the eastern part of Singapore as viewed from the Sky Garden of CapitaSpring on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A plane flies above ships and tankers off Marina Bay with dark clouds as viewed from the Sky Garden of CapitaSpring on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
People carrying umbrellas wait at a traffic junction around Bukit Batok East Ave 4 on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A person carrying an umbrella crosses a traffic junction around Bukit Batok East Ave 4 on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
People cross a traffic junction under the rain around Bukit Batok East Ave 4 on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A man rides his bicycle in the rain around Bukit Batok East Ave 4 on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A swollen Pang Sua pond at Bukit Panjang taken at 5pm on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A sudden downpour caused a traffic jam along Choa Chu Kang Road on Mar 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

