In Pictures: Three fatally stabbed in French church

France raises security alert to the highest level after 3 people were killed in the terror attack.

Published
35 min ago
A police dog handler and officers search a car parked near the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020, as forensics officers prepare to enter.
A police dog handler and officers search a car parked near the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020, as forensics officers prepare to enter.PHOTO: AFP
A relative of the sacristan victim of a knife attack cries in front of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020.
A relative of the sacristan victim of a knife attack cries in front of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Young people light candles near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, on Oct 29, 2020.
Young people light candles near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, on Oct 29, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Forensics officers deploy stretchers at the site of a knife attack as French soldiers stand guard the street in Nice on Oct 29, 2020.
Forensics officers deploy stretchers at the site of a knife attack as French soldiers stand guard the street in Nice on Oct 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People light candles outside the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice in tribute to the three victims.
People light candles outside the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice in tribute to the three victims.PHOTO: AFP
French soldiers and policemen secure the site of a knife attack in Nice on Oct 29, 2020.
French soldiers and policemen secure the site of a knife attack in Nice on Oct 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Police block the access to the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020.
Police block the access to the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
The body of a victim is transported out the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020.
The body of a victim is transported out the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice on Oct 29, 2020 PHOTO: AFP
French forensics officers operate outside the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack on Oct 29, 2020.
French forensics officers operate outside the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack on Oct 29, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 