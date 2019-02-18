In Pictures: Thousands of performers electrify crowds at bicentennial edition of Chingay Parade 2019
The bicentennial edition of this year's Chingay Parade saw 6,500 performers from over 50 local and foreign parade contingents dazzling the crowd with their electrifying performances. The parade kicked off last Friday (Feb 15), and ended on Sunday with the largest street performance and float parade in Asia in Chinatown, as part of Chingay 2019 @ Heartlands.
