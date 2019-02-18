In Pictures: Thousands of performers electrify crowds at bicentennial edition of Chingay Parade 2019

The bicentennial edition of this year's Chingay Parade saw 6,500 performers from over 50 local and foreign parade contingents dazzling the crowd with their electrifying performances. The parade kicked off last Friday (Feb 15), and ended on Sunday with the largest street performance and float parade in Asia in Chinatown, as part of Chingay 2019 @ Heartlands.

Dancers from Vietnam performing a dance titled Beautiful Vietnam.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Dancers from Lanzhou, China, performing a dance titled Jasmine Blossom.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
About 20,000 visitors braved the rain on Sunday (Feb 17) to witness the bicentennial edition of the Chingay 2019 parade.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
About 20,000 visitors braved the rain on Sunday (Feb 17) to witness the bicentennial edition of the Chingay 2019 parade.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Act 2: Future Dreams, presented by the performers from Voyage of Dreams - From Singapore to Singaporeans.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Waves of Colours, presented by the North West Community Development Council - North West Dance-Fit Club.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
The young survivors of Typhoon Haiyan performing a traditional Filipino war dance known as the Dance of the Pintados, to demonstrate how they rose above the tragedy to come out stronger.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
The Auspicious Dragon and Carp Dance, presented by Stamford Dragon Lion Arts and Cultural Troupe, Thailand Stamford Dragon and Athletic Association, Qingwei Lion & Dragon Cultural Troupe.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Performers from the Singapore Soka Association, Community Artists.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
This year's Chingay parade featured about 6,500 performers from more than 50 local and foreign parade contingents.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
