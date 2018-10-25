In Pictures: Thousands of migrants from Central America head north in search of a better life in US

Thousands of mainly Honduran migrants are headed for the United States, a caravan US President Donald Trump has called an "assault on our country". Some continued their march after a day's rest in Huixtla, Chiapas state, in Mexico.

Honduran migrants rest during a stop in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct 24, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Honduran migrants make their way from Huixtla at dawn to Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct 24, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Issac, a four-year-old boy from Honduras, rests on the road on the way to Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, at dawn on Oct 24, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Medics give assistance to a migrant from Central America after arriving in Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Honduran migrants rest in the town of Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Honduran migrants hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Honduran migrants walk on a street as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl sleeps next to bread donated by a passer-by in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Honduran migrants on board a truck on the outskirts of Tapachula, on their way to Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct 22, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Honduran migrants cross the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, on Oct 20, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Honduran migrants use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to carry on their journey in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct 20, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Honduran migrant caravan heading to the US stops at a border barrier on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct 19, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Honduran migrants tear down the gate at the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct 19, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Honduran migrants push against other migrants and the police after storming the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct 19, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Honduran migrant crosses the Suchiate River with the help of fellow migrants to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct 19, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
