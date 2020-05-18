In Pictures: Thousands of flamingos descend upon urban Mumbai

These migratory birds usually flock to different parts of India during breeding season between November and May. Their high numbers are attributed to the decrease in human activity due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Flamingos fly past near the residential area in Navi Mumbai, India, on May 17 2020.
Colonies of flamingos crowd the muddy area in Navi Mumbai, India, on May 17 2020.
Colonies of flamingos crowd the muddy area in Navi Mumbai, India, on May 17 2020.
Flamingos fly past during sunset in Navi Mumbai, India, on May 17 2020.
Flocks of flamingos stand in a pond in Navi Mumbai, on May 14, 2020.
Flamingos are seen in a pond during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai, on April 20, 2020.
