In Pictures: Thousands evacuated after Taal volcano in Philippines erupts

The popular tourist attraction south of Manila spewed a cloud of ash that drifted across the Philippine capital on Sunday (Jan 12), forcing the cancellation of flights and closure of schools and government offices.

Villagers ride a tractor after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.
Villagers ride a tractor after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bird covered in ash after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.
A bird covered in ash after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man carries his dog after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.
A man carries his dog after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman holds on to her child before boarding a rescue vehicle after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.
A woman holds on to her child before boarding a rescue vehicle after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men clean a vehicle's windshield in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.
Men clean a vehicle's windshield in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A drug store sign in Makati south of Manila, Philippines, indicates the unavailability of masks on Jan 12, 2020. Drifting ash from the volcano induced health officials to urge the public to use dust masks when going out.
A drug store sign in Makati south of Manila, Philippines, indicates the unavailability of masks on Jan 12, 2020. Drifting ash from the volcano induced health officials to urge the public to use dust masks when going out.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a lightning strike over Taal volcano during an eruption, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.
A view of a lightning strike over Taal volcano during an eruption, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents in Tagaytay, Cavite province, about a 15-minute drive from Talisay, evacuate as Taal volcano erupts, on Jan 12, 2020.
Residents in Tagaytay, Cavite province, about a 15-minute drive from Talisay, evacuate as Taal volcano erupts, on Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: AP
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from ashfalls as Taal volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.
A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from ashfalls as Taal volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020. PHOTO: AP
People take cover under a large plastic sheet as a column of ash spews from erupting Taal volcano over Tagaytay city, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.
People take cover under a large plastic sheet as a column of ash spews from erupting Taal volcano over Tagaytay city, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch plumes of smoke and ash rise as Taal volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.
People watch plumes of smoke and ash rise as Taal volcano erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines on Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: AP
People take photos of a phreatic explosion from the Taal volcano as seen from the town of Tagaytay in Cavite province, south-west of Manila on Jan 12, 2020.
People take photos of a phreatic explosion from the Taal volcano as seen from the town of Tagaytay in Cavite province, south-west of Manila on Jan 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
17 min ago
Topics: 