In Pictures: Thousands evacuated after Taal volcano in Philippines erupts
The popular tourist attraction south of Manila spewed a cloud of ash that drifted across the Philippine capital on Sunday (Jan 12), forcing the cancellation of flights and closure of schools and government offices.
