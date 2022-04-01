In Pictures: Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening

Travellers and motorists streamed across the fully reopened borders after midnight on Friday (April 1), two years after they were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travellers at the CIQ complex in Johor Baru, Malaysia on April 1, 2022. Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since the reopening close to midnight on Friday (April 1). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A family waiting at the CIQ complex in Johor Baru, Malaysia on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Travellers at the bus concourse at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mr Leong, a 52-year-old Malaysian from Johor, gestures as he prepares to enter Malaysia via Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. He quipped: “It’s been two long years! Now I can go in and out (of Malaysia) freely!” ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A car from Singapore clearing immigration at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers making their way across the Causeway by foot from Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers queueing up to board a Causeway Link bus to Malaysia at the bus concourse in Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ms Tupang Isa, 39-year-old Malaysian who works in Singapore as a housekeeper at a service apartment, heading back to see her family for 3 days in Johor Baru on April 1, 2022. She shared that she was not able to return to see her mother before she passed away. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Malaysian Vijay Manogaran, 34, a professional engineer's assistant, leaving Woodlands Checkpoint after arriving from Malaysia at 5.44am on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint in the morning of April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
There was low vehicular traffic at Tuas Checkpoint in the morning, with motorcyclists seen departing Singapore for Malaysia at 7.15am on April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A quiet Tuas Checkpoint at 6.20am, April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Gurkhas patrolling Tuas Checkpoint, April 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

