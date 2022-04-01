In Pictures: Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening
Travellers and motorists streamed across the fully reopened borders after midnight on Friday (April 1), two years after they were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/whgq
Travellers at the CIQ complex in Johor Baru, Malaysia on April 1, 2022. Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since the reopening close to midnight on Friday (April 1).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A family waiting at the CIQ complex in Johor Baru, Malaysia on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Travellers at the bus concourse at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mr Leong, a 52-year-old Malaysian from Johor, gestures as he prepares to enter Malaysia via Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. He quipped: “It’s been two long years! Now I can go in and out (of Malaysia) freely!”
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A car from Singapore clearing immigration at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers making their way across the Causeway by foot from Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers queueing up to board a Causeway Link bus to Malaysia at the bus concourse in Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ms Tupang Isa, 39-year-old Malaysian who works in Singapore as a housekeeper at a service apartment, heading back to see her family for 3 days in Johor Baru on April 1, 2022. She shared that she was not able to return to see her mother before she passed away.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Malaysian Vijay Manogaran, 34, a professional engineer's assistant, leaving Woodlands Checkpoint after arriving from Malaysia at 5.44am on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Travellers heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint in the morning of April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
There was low vehicular traffic at Tuas Checkpoint in the morning, with motorcyclists seen departing Singapore for Malaysia at 7.15am on April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A quiet Tuas Checkpoint at 6.20am, April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Gurkhas patrolling Tuas Checkpoint, April 1, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
MALAYSIA
JOHOR
CAUSEWAY
Back to the top