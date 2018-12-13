In Pictures: The wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Topping anything in hit film Crazy Rich Asians, the lavish celebrations as the only daughter of India's richest man tied the knot featured superstar guests like Hillary Clinton, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Ms Isha Ambani, whose father is tycoon Mukesh Ambani, wed Mr Anand Piramal, son of Indian billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal, in the Ambanis' 27-storey home in Mumbai on Dec 12, 2018.

Bride Isha Ambani, the daughter of the chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, and groom Anand Piramal, heir to a real-estate and pharmaceutical business, after they got married in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his wife actress Deepika Padukone leave after attending the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan leaves after attending the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Bride Isha Ambani and her groom Anand Piramal after they got married in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrive to attend the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Actress Alia Bhatt arrives to attend the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waits for her car after attending the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Antilia, the house of the chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, is decorated during his daughter's wedding, in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee (left) and businessman Anil Ambani attend the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao arrive to attend the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
Businessman Mukesh Ambani's sons Akash (left) and Anant ride horses as they arrive with the marriage procession in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
The marriage procession of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is seen outside their house in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
The marriage procession of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is seen outside their house in Mumbai, on Dec 12, 2018.
The bride and groom, Ms Isha Ambani and Mr Anand Piramal (fourth and fifth from left), posing with family members (from left) Mr Anant Ambani, Mr Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati, and Mr Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, during the pre-wedding ceremony
