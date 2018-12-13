In Pictures: The wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
Topping anything in hit film Crazy Rich Asians, the lavish celebrations as the only daughter of India's richest man tied the knot featured superstar guests like Hillary Clinton, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Ms Isha Ambani, whose father is tycoon Mukesh Ambani, wed Mr Anand Piramal, son of Indian billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal, in the Ambanis' 27-storey home in Mumbai on Dec 12, 2018.
