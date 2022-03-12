In Pictures: Ukrainian exodus continues into neighbouring countries

Kseniia Kucherova, a 24-year-old musician from Kharkiv in Ukraine, poses with her instrument outside the Scandinavian Cello School where the Ukrainian national flag has been hoisted in Stevns, Denmark, on March 10, 2022. With three friends who are musicians like herself, she fled the invasion of Ukraine to find refuge in a music school in Denmark after a 10-day journey.

PHOTO: AFP