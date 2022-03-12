The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Ukrainian exodus continues into neighbouring countries
The UN said on March 11 that at least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland. It has called the exodus Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Ukrainians who fled the war take refuge in the main hall of an athletic complex in the Moldovan capital Kishinev on March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Passengers move on a platform after the arrival of a train from Przemysl, carrying refugees of the Ukrainian-Polish boarder, at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Germany, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainians who fled their country queue outside an immigration office in Brussels, Belgium, March 12, 2022. A temporary reception centre for people fleeing Ukraine was set up in Brussels, where they will be allowed to start immigration formalities.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian Jews who fled from the war are seen onboard a plane heading to Israel, in Chisinau, Moldova, March 10, 2022. Jewish aid organisations have begun assisting thousands of Jews in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, and are also facilitating the transfer of refugees into Israel.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children sit on beds at a new centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine at the Messe in Berlin, Germany, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A caravan of taxis set out to take basic aid to Poland, to help Ukrainian refugees, at Terminal T4 of the Madrid Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport in Madrid, central Spain, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Volunteers sort out donated clothing at Hrubieszow Reception Centre in Poland as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, March 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A family who fled Ukraine waits to board a train to Budapest after arriving in Zahony, a border town where refugees are arriving in eastern Hungary, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A girl from the Tajik community in Odessa hugs her sister as families wait to be transported to Germany outside the shelter and relocation centre near the town of Przemysl, eastern Poland, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Kseniia Kucherova, a 24-year-old musician from Kharkiv in Ukraine, poses with her instrument outside the Scandinavian Cello School where the Ukrainian national flag has been hoisted in Stevns, Denmark, on March 10, 2022. With three friends who are musicians like herself, she fled the invasion of Ukraine to find refuge in a music school in Denmark after a 10-day journey.
PHOTO: AFP
Lera, a young refugee from Ukraine, holds her cat outside the temporary shelter and relocation centre near Przemysl, south-eastern Poland, on March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian refugees disembark from an aircraft, chartered by the Portuguese NGO Ukrainian Refugees UAPT, after landing at Figo Maduro airport in Lisbon on March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Refugees from Ukraine wait for a bus going toward Przemysl after crossing the border in Medyka, Poland, on March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Volunteers coordinate shelter for Ukrainian refugees at the main train station in Prague, Czech Republic, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
REFUGEES AND ASYLUM SEEKERS
