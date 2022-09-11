The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: The Proclamation of King Charles III
King Charles III is officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony featuring centuries-old tradition and the pageantry of trumpets sounding amid gold brocade.
Published
Britain's Prince William (L) Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III attend the Accession Council at St James's Palace, where King Charles was formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III smiles as Camilla, Queen Consort looks on during a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain's King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council ceremony during which he was proclaimed Britain's new monarch, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the public gather after the proclamation of King Charles III at the Accession Council held at St James's Palace in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the Principal Proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the public gather to watch military personnel in ceremonial uniform offer three cheers to the new King, after King Charles III was proclaimed at the Accession Council, at St James's Palace in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Coldstream Guards raise their Bearskin hats as they salute the new King at St James's Palace in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Coldstream guards kneel and place their rifles on the ground before cheering as the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony at Friary Court at St James's Palace, London, on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White (2L), declares 'God save the King' after reading the proclamation of Britain's new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Coldstream guards line up in front of the crowd as the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The gun salute by the Tower of London to mark the formal declaration of King Charles III as Monarch on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Former British prime ministers (from left) Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major await the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Former British prime ministers (front row, from left) Theresa May, John Major, (second row) Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, (third row) David Cameron and Boris Johnson, and Baroness Patricia Scotland (front, right) arrive for the Accession Council ceremony on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Band of the Honourable Artillery Company process to the Royal Exchange prior to the second Proclamation of King Charles III in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People gathered at the Royal Exchange in London to witness the second reading of the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Clarenceux King of Arms holds the Proclamation at the Royal Exchange on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Officials and elected members of the City of London Corporation doff their hats during the City Proclamation of Britain's new King, King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather ahead of the City Proclamation of the new King, to be held on the steps of the Royal Exchange at the Mansion House in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Guards march outside Buckingham Palace as Britain's King Charles arrives after the Accession Council ceremony during which he was proclaimed Britain's new monarch in London on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl holds the union jack amidst the crowd gathered near St James's Palace to witness the proceedings of the proclamation ceremony for King Charles III on Sept 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather as Britain's King Charles III is driven back to Buckingham Palace in London on Sept 10, 2022, after being proclaimed as the new King.
PHOTO: AFP
King Charles
QUEEN ELIZABETH
ROYAL FAMILY
BRITAIN
Back to the top