In Pictures: The Pink Moon - the largest supermoon of 2020

April's full moon will be closest to the earth, resulting in the moon looking bigger and brighter. It is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

The pink supermoon rises behind the Sacre-Coeur du Horn statue depicting the Christ figure during Holly Week in Wolxheim, near Strasbourg, France, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises behind the angel wind vane of the Burgtheater (Imperial Court Theatre) in Vienna, Austria, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises behind the former furnace blast 'Phoenix West' in Dortmund, Germany, on April 7, 2020.
A Pink Moon rises above the Salgo Castle pictured from Somoskoujfalu, Hungary, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises behind a residential building in Berlin, Germany, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises next to an apartment building in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Vienna, Austria, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises behind the storks in their nest in the village of Rzanicino near Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, on April 7, 2020.
A girl walks on the roof of a building during the lockdown for the coronavirus,as the spectacular Pink Moon rises in Rome, Italy, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon shines in Andraxt, Mallorca, Spain, on April 7, 2020.
The Pink Moon rises behind the Chariot of Glory sculptural group in central Saint Petersburg, Russia on April 7, 2020.
A woman photographs the Pink Moon over mountain Smetovi, during an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 7,
The Pink Moon takes on a reddish hue as it reflects the light of early dawn while the sun rises over the city, revealing a whispy blanket of smog, in Krakow, southern Poland, on April 7, 2020.
A man stands in the balcony of his home with the moon in the background in Cali, Colombia, on April 6, 2020, during the lockdown ordered by the government to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.
