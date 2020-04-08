In Pictures: The Pink Moon - the largest supermoon of 2020
April's full moon will be closest to the earth, resulting in the moon looking bigger and brighter. It is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.
