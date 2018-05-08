In Pictures: The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, or Met Gala as insiders call it, has become the fashion red carpet event of the year in recent times. More so even than the Oscars and the Grammies, as celebrities turn out in their outrageous, fashionable best. Here's a look at this year's red carpet, which marked the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, in Manhattan.
