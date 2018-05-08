In Pictures: The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, or Met Gala as insiders call it, has become the fashion red carpet event of the year in recent times. More so even than the Oscars and the Grammies, as celebrities turn out in their outrageous, fashionable best. Here's a look at this year's red carpet, which marked the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, in Manhattan.

Singer Rihanna, whose bright yellow dress inspired satirical memes galore three years ago, shows up in a pimp-meets-pope outfit that looks like it fell into a vat of crystals along the way. PHOTO: REUTERS
Celebrity couple actors Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly arrive at the Met. Connelly's dress looks stitched from three separate outfits. And that gold chain belt? No, just no. PHOTO: REUTERS
Writer-actress Lena Waithe makes a colourful statement in her rainbow cape. PHOTO: REUTERS
George and Amal Clooney (and their curtains) arrive at the Met Gala. The front of Amal's outfit includes Flashdance satin pants. Trust us, you don't want to see that. PHOTO: REUTERS
Black, gold and white: The Kardashian family show up with different accessories. Kylie Jenner has boyfriend Travis Scott in tow, Kim requires nothing more than her booty to show off while Kendall Jenner tries to bring long chiffon gloves back (if only they weren't so wrinkly). PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Rapper Cardi B raids a bead workshop for her dramatic headgear, which matches the oversized choker, which matches her dress. Sometimes, too much is just too much. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Blake Lively, on the other head, has editorial restraint. Her dramatic embellished gown, with a sleek underskirt overlaid with a red embroidered train, takes centre stage and her hairstyle incorporates a mediaeval-inspired spray of gold pins. PHOTO: AFP
Madonna, queen of pop, shows the young 'uns how to do it right. Her stark, deep navy blue gown, with discreetly strategic see-through inserts, is matched with playful pigtails and black roses. But the crowning statement, literally, is her headgear, a veritable mass of diamond-studded gold crosses with a wide-weave veil. PHOTO: REUTERS
We're worried actress Sarah Jessica Parker might suffer from neck strain with that embellished reliquary on her head. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Evan Rachel Wood shimmers in a spectacular gold gown festooned with elaborately embroidered feathers. PHOTO: AFP
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke does mediaeval princess meets spring maiden beautifully, accenting her circlet with an artful spray of fresh flowers.PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress-model Cara Delevingne's white-pink punk hair and embellished headpiece brings a Gothic funk edge to the evening. PHOTO: REUTERS
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey raided both an aviary and the cutlery drawer for her outfit. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Priyanka Chopra looks ready for battle in her bejewelled coif and capelet. PHOTO: REUTERS
Editor Anna Wintour is all restrained elegance in white. PHOTO: NYTIMES
