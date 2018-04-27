In Pictures: North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit
Smiling and holding hands, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In met at the heavily fortified demilitarised zone between the countries on Friday (April 27) in the first summit for the two Koreas in over a decade.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.