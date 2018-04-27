In Pictures: North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit

Smiling and holding hands, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In met at the heavily fortified demilitarised zone between the countries on Friday (April 27) in the first summit for the two Koreas in over a decade.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae In were handed flowers by a South Korean boy and girl, students of an elementary school situated in the South's border town of Daeseong-dong, which is the only South Korean vi
South Korean President Moon Jae In (second from left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (second from right) attend the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae in walk across the military demarcation line ahead of the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae In (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk during a welcome ceremony at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae In (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a welcome ceremony at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae In (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a welcome ceremony at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) arrives for the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
A military fence covered with ribbons with inscriptions calling for peace and reunification at Imjingak peace park in Paju near the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas on April 26, 2018.
The truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on April 26, 2018 ahead of the inter-Korea summit.
Banners carrying phrases praying for the success of the upcoming inter-Korean summit talks hang over the road in front of the city hall of Chuncheon, South Korea on April 26, 2018.
South Korean soldiers (front) and North Korean soldiers (rear) stand guard before the military demarcation line on the each side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on April 26, 2018.
