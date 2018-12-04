In Pictures: The body of former US president George H. W. Bush lies in state in the US Capitol

Washington’s political elite and members of the public pay tribute to former US president George H. W. Bush at the US Capitol. Bush, the longest-living president in US history at age 94, died at his home in Houston on Nov 30.

Members of the public, including nuns, pay their respects as former president George H. W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paying their respects as former president George H. W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
Neil Bush and his family at the Capitol Rotunda as former US president George H.W. Bush lies in state on Dec 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
A baby holding an American flag is among those paying their respects as former US President George H. W. Bush lies in state on Dec 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
People paying respects as former US president George H. W. Bush lies in state in the US Capitol's rotunda on Dec 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol is seen through American flags flying at half-mast as former US president George H. W. Bush lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
Former US president George W. Bush (fifth from right) and former First Lady Laura Bush watch as the casket of former US president George H. W. Bush arrives during a memorial service at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
The casket of former US president George H. W. Bush is carried by a colour guard up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
Former US president George H. W. Bush's flag-draped casket lays in state inside the US Capitol Rotunda during an arrival ceremony on Dec 03 in Washington, DC.
Vice-President Mike Pence speaking as former president George H. W. Bush lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda on Dec 3, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Mourners wait in line outside the Capitol to pay their respects to former president George H. W. Bush in Washington on Dec 3, 2018.
A sign bearing a message in memorial of former US president George H. W. Bush outside the United Methodist Building on Dec 3, 2018, in Washington, DC.
A military honour guard team carries the casket of former US president George H. W. Bush into the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Dec 3, 2018.
