In Pictures: The body of former US president George H. W. Bush lies in state in the US Capitol
Washington’s political elite and members of the public pay tribute to former US president George H. W. Bush at the US Capitol. Bush, the longest-living president in US history at age 94, died at his home in Houston on Nov 30.
