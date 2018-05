(Left to right) Member of the feature film jury Chang Chen, Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, Cate Blanchett, Robert Guediguian, Khadja Nin, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Lea Seydoux pose on May 8, 2018, as they arrive for the screening of the film Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows) and the opening ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

PHOTO: AFP