In Pictures: The 55th Golden Horse Awards



Acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. He finally took home the Golden Horse Award for Best Director for his almost entirely black-and-white period piece Shadow. PHOTO: REUTERS





Chinese actress Zhou Xun poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Hong Kong actor and singer Eason Chan arrives on the red carpet to attend Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse film awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP





Actor Si Pangoyod, 14, bags the Best New Performer at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Hong Kong star Andy Lau on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Taiwanese actress Ding Ning poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP





Taiwanese director Ang Lee poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-Shiuan and actor Roy Chiu at the 55th Golden Horse Awards. Chiu wears a rainbow pin to support the upcoming same-sex marriage referendum in Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS





Hong Kong actress Carina Lau arrives on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP





Hong Kong veteran actor Sammo Hung on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP





Chinese actor Xu Zheng with his Best Leading Actor trophy for his film "Dying to Survive" at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP

