In Pictures: The 55th Golden Horse Awards

Acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. He finally took home the Golden Horse Award for Best Director for his almost entirely black-and-white period piece Shadow. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese actress Zhou Xun poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hong Kong actor and singer Eason Chan arrives on the red carpet to attend Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse film awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Si Pangoyod, 14, bags the Best New Performer at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hong Kong star Andy Lau on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taiwanese actress Ding Ning poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese director Ang Lee poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-Shiuan and actor Roy Chiu at the 55th Golden Horse Awards. Chiu wears a rainbow pin to support the upcoming same-sex marriage referendum in Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hong Kong actress Carina Lau arrives on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong veteran actor Sammo Hung on the red carpet of the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Chinese actor Xu Zheng with his Best Leading Actor trophy for his film "Dying to Survive" at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Chinese actor Dong Chengpeng, better known as Da Peng, with the Best Live Action Short Film trophy for his movie "A Final Reunion" at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS