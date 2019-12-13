In Pictures: Thai King concludes coronation with royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River

Thousands of people in Thailand flocked to the Chao Phraya River banks in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019, to witness an ancient ceremony of a royal barge procession that marked the end of the coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Royal barge makes its way down the Chao Phraya River during the barge procession in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019PHOTO: AFP/THAI ROYAL HOUSEHOLD BUREAU
The royal barge carries King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana during the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AP/THAILAND'S ROYAL PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT
Well-wishers hold pictures of Thai King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, as they wait for the royal procession during the celebrations to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Well-wishers hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin during the Royal Procession outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019. PHOTO: AP
Well-wishers hold the portraits of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Thailand's Queen Suthida (centre) marches with the Royal Guards as part of the celebrations to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout picture taken and released by Thai Royal Household Bureau on Dec 12, 2019 shows an aerial view of the Chao Praya River during the Royal Barge procession in Bangkok.PHOTO: AFP/THAI ROYAL HOUSEHOLD BUREAU
Thais and tourists watch an ancient ceremony of a royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River banks, marking the end of the coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Oarsmen paddle during the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AP
The Royal Barge "Suphannahong", meaning Golden Swan, carries the king and queen of Thailand during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai well-wishers cheer during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony on Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Royal Barge river procession along the Chao Praya River, that is a part of the year-long celebrations of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, is seen in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Thai oarsmen row during the Royal Barge ceremony along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
