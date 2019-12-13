In Pictures: Thai King concludes coronation with royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River
Thousands of people in Thailand flocked to the Chao Phraya River banks in Bangkok on Dec 12, 2019, to witness an ancient ceremony of a royal barge procession that marked the end of the coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
