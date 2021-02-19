In Pictures: Texas reels from unprecedented deep freeze

Millions of Texans are without electricity as power grid fails amid freezing temperatures.

Published
5 min ago
The Traugott family plays a game of Uno while warming up next to a fire, made from a discarded wooden armoire outside of their apartment in Austin, Texas, that remains without power on Feb 17, 2021. They've been without power since early Monday morning. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People sleep on couches while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts on Feb 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri brought severe temperature drops causing a catastrophic failure of the power grid in Texas. About two million people are without electricity throughout Houston. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People take shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. Feb 17, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Keith Hernandez drinks a beer as his friends pull him with their truck on snow covered road in Waco, Texas, on Feb 17, 2021 as severe winter weather conditions over the last few days has forced road closures and power outages over the state. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
Residents help a pickup driver get out of ice on the road in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb 17, 2021, after a winter storm. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks his dog, Feb 18, 2021, past a tree limb that fell onto a truck in Austin, Texas. Amid widespread power losses, millions of Texans were also advised to boil their water for safety. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ice and snow cover an area as seen through an overpass railing in Austin, Texas, on Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Vehicles seen at a standstill southbound on Interstate Highway 35 on Feb 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People wait in line outside a H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Feb 17, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Shoppers walk past a bare shelf as people stock up on necessities at the H-E-B grocery store on Feb 18, 2021 in Austin, Texas. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Couple Renne Alva, 37, and Travis Wasicek, 43, sit amongst their belongings along Seawall Boulevard as they embrace to keep each other warm after record-breaking winter temperatures in Galveston, Texas, U.S., Feb 18, 2021. The couple said they became homeless last year after losing their jobs due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus global pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS
People line up at a propane gas station to refill their tanks after winter weather caused electricity blackouts on Feb 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Francesca Khidre and her daughter Elena arrive at a hotel after losing power and water at their home in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 16, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Manessa Grady adjusts an oil lamp while spending time with her sons Zechariah, 8, left, and Noah, 9, at their home in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 16, 2021, which has been without power since early Monday morning. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Scott Bruffy huddles around space heaters powered by a generator after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, U.S. Feb 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
