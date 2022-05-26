In Pictures: Teenage gunman opens fire in Texas elementary school

The photo of a little girl, victim of the shooting, is seen by flowers placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US.

PHOTO: AFP