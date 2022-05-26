In Pictures: Teenage gunman opens fire in Texas elementary school

19 children and 2 teachers killed in horrific murder.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
The photo of a little girl, victim of the shooting, is seen by flowers placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. PHOTO: AFP
People gather at Robb Elementary School, the scene of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents say a prayer with a Texas state trooper at the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Jacinto Cazares, the father of Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10, who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School, speaks to reporters outside Uvalde High School after a press conference, May 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
An FBI agent is seen outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke disrupts a press conference held by Governor Greg Abbott the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
US flags, across New York Bay from the Statue of Liberty, fly at half-mast at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 25, 2022, as a mark of respect for the victims of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. PHOTO: AFP
Law enforcement personnel walk away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police vehicle is seen parked near a truck believed to belong to the suspect of a shooting at Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, comforts people as they react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Law enforcement officers at the scene of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

