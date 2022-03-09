In Pictures: Tearful goodbyes as Ukrainians are separated from loved ones

As war rages on, emotional scenes of separation have become familiar as women and children flee while men stay behind to fight Russian forces.

Alexandra, 12, holds her sister Esyea, 6, who cries as she waves at her mother Irina, while members of the Jewish community of Odessa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A father cries as he says goodbye to his family in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa on March 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman reacts as an evacuation train with children from Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital departs to Lviv at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Refugees say goodbye while waiting for trains to Poland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man says goodbye to his relatives as an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv leaves at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child says goodbye to their father through the window of an evacuation train leaving from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People say goodbye as an evacuation train leaves from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two people say goodbye to each other in front of an evacuation train at Odessa central train station on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A family in an evacuation train says goodbye to a young man staying on the platform at the central train station in Odessa on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man reacts in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv train station on March 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man looks in a window of an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as he says goodbye to his relatives at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman says goodbye to her relatives as an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv is leaving at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oleg (R), who decided to remain in Irpin, passes his son Maksim over a fence to his wife Yana, before the arrival of an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their relatives at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman says goodbye as a train with evacuees is about to leave Kyiv's railway station on March 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man says goodbye to his daughter before she boards an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on February 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine, February 27, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a video. PHOTO: REUTERS

