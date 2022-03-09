In Pictures: Tearful goodbyes as Ukrainians are separated from loved ones

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Tearful goodbyes as Ukrainians are separated from loved ones
As war rages on, emotional scenes of separation have become familiar as women and children flee while men stay behind to fight Russian forces.
Updated
Published
3 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wewb
Alexandra, 12, holds her sister Esyea, 6, who cries as she waves at her mother Irina, while members of the Jewish community of Odessa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A father cries as he says goodbye to his family in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman reacts as an evacuation train with children from Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital departs to Lviv at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Refugees say goodbye while waiting for trains to Poland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man says goodbye to his relatives as an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv leaves at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A child says goodbye to their father through the window of an evacuation train leaving from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People say goodbye as an evacuation train leaves from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Two people say goodbye to each other in front of an evacuation train at Odessa central train station on March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A family in an evacuation train says goodbye to a young man staying on the platform at the central train station in Odessa on March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man reacts in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv train station on March 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man looks in a window of an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as he says goodbye to his relatives at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman says goodbye to her relatives as an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv is leaving at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Oleg (R), who decided to remain in Irpin, passes his son Maksim over a fence to his wife Yana, before the arrival of an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their relatives at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman says goodbye as a train with evacuees is about to leave Kyiv's railway station on March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man says goodbye to his daughter before she boards an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on February 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine, February 27, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a video.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
WAR
RUSSIA
Back to the top