In Pictures: Taylor Swift’s opening night in Singapore

Twenty-six-year-old brand exercutive Farahazuin (in wheelchair) from Kuala Lumpur, singing with her friends during a Swift sing-a-long held outside Kallang Wave Mall ahead of the concert. She broke her knee from a motorcycle accident six months ago and is still recovering from the surgery, but made her way down to the concert with her crew, driving from Kuala Lumpur and staying in Johor before crossing into Singapore just before the concert.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG