The Straits Times
In Pictures: Taylor Swift’s opening night in Singapore
Happenings in and around the stadium on the pop star’s first of six shows at the National Stadium on March 2.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Mar 03, 2024, 10:46 AM
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 10:46 AM
Taylor Swift kicking off her six-show run of concerts in Singapore at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Fans singing along to Taylor Swift songs before the concert outside Kallang Wave Mall on March 2, 2024.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A man looking for tickets to the concert outside Kallang Wave Mall.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Fans exchanging friendship bracelets outside Kallang Wave Mall before the concert.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
(From left) Filipino tourists Salome Uy, Nannette Ibasco, Linda Tan, and Melinda Sia dancing to ‘Shake It Off’. The four friends, who are all in their fifties to sixties, first met in a dance troupe. They have been performing together for over 10 years and love grooving to Taylor Swift’s songs.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Fans seeking shelter from the rain outside Kallang Wave Mall before the concert.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Twenty-six-year-old brand exercutive Farahazuin (in wheelchair) from Kuala Lumpur, singing with her friends during a Swift sing-a-long held outside Kallang Wave Mall ahead of the concert. She broke her knee from a motorcycle accident six months ago and is still recovering from the surgery, but made her way down to the concert with her crew, driving from Kuala Lumpur and staying in Johor before crossing into Singapore just before the concert.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fans holding up their phones to take pictures and videos of popular American singer Taylor Swift at the National Stadium.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium on March 2, the first of six planned shows at the 55,000-capacity venue.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Together with her army of backup dancers, singers and instrumentalists, Taylor Swift whisked fans through a 3½-hour song-and-dance extravaganza.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
(From left) Sisters Averie Li, 12, and Aries Li, 9, and their friend Andrea Poh, 12, dancing to Taylor Swift’s songs outside the National Stadium, March 2, 2024.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Fans without tickets singing along during the concert, outside the National Stadium on March 2, 2024.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The after concert crowd (right) moving to Stadium MRT while others queue up to buy merchandise (left) at 10.45pm.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
