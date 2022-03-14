In Pictures: Surrogate babies trapped in Kyiv basement nursery

As the war continues, these babies along with others, face an uncertain fate.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
Nannies care for some of the 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers that are now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. Due in part to relatively permissive laws and poverty, Ukraine had what was by some estimates the world's biggest surrogacy industry. Now, many newborns are facing an uncertain fate. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Some of a group of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now being cared for by nannies and sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery with numbered cribs and names given to them by staff, in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A nanny helps care for 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Svitlana Stetsiuk, 50, helps to care for one of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A nanny helps care for a group of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Svitlana Stetsiuk, 50, helps to care for one of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Some of the 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now being cared for by nannies and sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Olesya, a surrogate mother who is 28 weeks pregnant, at an apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. Due in part to relatively permissive laws and poverty, Ukraine had what was by some estimates the worldÕs biggest surrogacy industry. Now, some surrogate mothers are trapped by the Russian invasion, and other newborns are facing an uncertain fate. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A resident of Irpin discusses his burn wounds as he explains how he jumped from a window in his home last week to flee an artillery strike, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A handout picture made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) handing awards to injured servicemen at a military hospital in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, March 13, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An injured serviceman gets medical assistance following an attack on the Yavoriv military base, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outside a hospital in Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Irina Moprezova, 54, reacts in front of a house that was damaged in an aerial bombing in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv on March 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen carry a dead body on a stretcher as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ekaterina Lugina, 14, who was shot along with her family as they attempted to flee fighting in Brovary, in her hospital room with some of her family in Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A wounded man at the hospital, where wounded Ukrainian civilians and soldiers are being treated, in Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mourners at the coffin of Andriy Stefanyshyn, a Ukrainian soldier, during a funeral for him and fellow soldiers Taras Diduh and Dmytro Kabakov at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man looks over pictures of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia during a funeral for three soldiers at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Soldiers console one another at a funeral for local soldiers killed when Russian jets bombed a military airfield in Lutsk, a city in northwest Ukraine, March 12, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A Ukrainian chaplain and combat medic Yevgeny (R) gives a special prayer service in memory of civilians and soldiers who were killed since the Russian invasion, at the medical supply base, in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Yelena Lavinska, 22, in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, mourning her fiancé, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed in combat, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top