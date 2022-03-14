In Pictures: Surrogate babies trapped in Kyiv basement nursery

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Surrogate babies trapped in Kyiv basement nursery
As the war continues, these babies along with others, face an uncertain fate.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/weB5
Nannies care for some of the 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers that are now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022. Due in part to relatively permissive laws and poverty, Ukraine had what was by some estimates the world's biggest surrogacy industry. Now, many newborns are facing an uncertain fate.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Some of a group of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now being cared for by nannies and sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery with numbered cribs and names given to them by staff, in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A nanny helps care for 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Svitlana Stetsiuk, 50, helps to care for one of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A nanny helps care for a group of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Svitlana Stetsiuk, 50, helps to care for one of 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Some of the 19 babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers, now being cared for by nannies and sheltered during the Russian invasion at a basement nursery in Kyiv, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Olesya, a surrogate mother who is 28 weeks pregnant, at an apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. Due in part to relatively permissive laws and poverty, Ukraine had what was by some estimates the worldÕs biggest surrogacy industry. Now, some surrogate mothers are trapped by the Russian invasion, and other newborns are facing an uncertain fate.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A resident of Irpin discusses his burn wounds as he explains how he jumped from a window in his home last week to flee an artillery strike, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A handout picture made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) handing awards to injured servicemen at a military hospital in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An injured serviceman gets medical assistance following an attack on the Yavoriv military base, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outside a hospital in Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Irina Moprezova, 54, reacts in front of a house that was damaged in an aerial bombing in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv on March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen carry a dead body on a stretcher as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ekaterina Lugina, 14, who was shot along with her family as they attempted to flee fighting in Brovary, in her hospital room with some of her family in Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A wounded man at the hospital, where wounded Ukrainian civilians and soldiers are being treated, in Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mourners at the coffin of Andriy Stefanyshyn, a Ukrainian soldier, during a funeral for him and fellow soldiers Taras Diduh and Dmytro Kabakov at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man looks over pictures of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia during a funeral for three soldiers at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Soldiers console one another at a funeral for local soldiers killed when Russian jets bombed a military airfield in Lutsk, a city in northwest Ukraine, March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A Ukrainian chaplain and combat medic Yevgeny (R) gives a special prayer service in memory of civilians and soldiers who were killed since the Russian invasion, at the medical supply base, in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Yelena Lavinska, 22, in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, mourning her fiancé, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed in combat, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
Back to the top