In Pictures: Surrogacy in Ukraine

Ukraine’s once-booming surrogacy industry seemed at risk of collapsing but it has managed to continue deliveries, and clients are arriving again to pick up their children.

Updated
Published
31 min ago
Diana and Viktoria, both surrogate mothers, watch Viktoria’s son outside the apartment complex where many surrogate mothers live while pregnant in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. When Russia invaded, Ukraine’s once-booming surrogacy industry seemed at risk of collapsing but surrogate mothers and agencies have managed to continue deliveries, and clients are arriving again to pick up their children. The New York Times
Babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers wait to be collected by biological parents at the BioTexCom nursery in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
Viktoria, 43, holds her belly as her 2-year-old daughter plays on a bed with the son of another surrogate mother in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
A Ukrainian pediatrician and neonatal doctor, Olena Borisivna, prepare to take an infant who was born to Viktoria, a surrogate mother, to the nursery at a maternity hospital in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
Ukrainian medical staff tends to a baby born to Viktoria, a surrogate mother, at a maternity hospital in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
Ukrainian surrogate mothers wait for checkups at BioTexCom clinic in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
A surrogate mother, Diana, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has an ultrasound scan at the BioTexCom clinic in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
Doctors and nurses deliver a baby born by a Ukrainian surrogate mother in a hospital in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Aug. 19, 2022. The New York Times
Svitlana Burkovska, the owner of a small surrogacy agency, photographs an infant, born to one of her surrogate mothers, to send the images to the child's biological parents, in Kyiv, on Aug. 11, 2022. The New York Times
Zhang Zong holds his 6-month-old son, who was born to a Ukrainian surrogate mother during the early months of the war, in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times
Svitlana Burkovska, the owner of a small surrogacy agency, holds a baby born to one of her surrogate mothers, while her own daughter played nearby, in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. The New York Times

