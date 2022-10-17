In Pictures: Surrogacy in Ukraine

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Surrogacy in Ukraine
Ukraine’s once-booming surrogacy industry seemed at risk of collapsing but it has managed to continue deliveries, and clients are arriving again to pick up their children.
Updated
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wVqG
Diana and Viktoria, both surrogate mothers, watch Viktoria’s son outside the apartment complex where many surrogate mothers live while pregnant in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022. When Russia invaded, Ukraine’s once-booming surrogacy industry seemed at risk of collapsing but surrogate mothers and agencies have managed to continue deliveries, and clients are arriving again to pick up their children.
The New York Times
Babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers wait to be collected by biological parents at the BioTexCom nursery in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Viktoria, 43, holds her belly as her 2-year-old daughter plays on a bed with the son of another surrogate mother in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
A Ukrainian pediatrician and neonatal doctor, Olena Borisivna, prepare to take an infant who was born to Viktoria, a surrogate mother, to the nursery at a maternity hospital in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Ukrainian medical staff tends to a baby born to Viktoria, a surrogate mother, at a maternity hospital in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Ukrainian surrogate mothers wait for checkups at BioTexCom clinic in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
A surrogate mother, Diana, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has an ultrasound scan at the BioTexCom clinic in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Doctors and nurses deliver a baby born by a Ukrainian surrogate mother in a hospital in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Aug. 19, 2022.
The New York Times
Svitlana Burkovska, the owner of a small surrogacy agency, photographs an infant, born to one of her surrogate mothers, to send the images to the child's biological parents, in Kyiv, on Aug. 11, 2022.
The New York Times
Zhang Zong holds his 6-month-old son, who was born to a Ukrainian surrogate mother during the early months of the war, in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Svitlana Burkovska, the owner of a small surrogacy agency, holds a baby born to one of her surrogate mothers, while her own daughter played nearby, in Kyiv, on Aug. 12, 2022.
The New York Times
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top