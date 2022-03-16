The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Support for Ukraine continues following Russia's invasion
From rallies to concerts, people gather to show solidarity.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
https://str.sg/weKR
Protesters hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration in support to Ukraine on March 15, 2022, in the Old Town square in Prague.
PHOTO: AFP
A protester holds a placard calling for a no fly zone over Ukraine during a demonstration in support to Ukraine on March 15, 2022, in the Old Town square in Prague.
PHOTO: AFP
Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The "Make Way for Ducklings" statues are decorated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A pedestrian passes Ukrainian flags, part of a display of over 500 of the flags in support of the country, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Banners forming the Ukrainian flag are stretched across the travertine exterior of the Metropolitan Opera, bathed in blue and yellow floodlights, during a benefit concert in New York, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
The Met Opera and Chorus performs during "A Concert For Ukraine" at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center on March 14, 2022, in New York City.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman wearing a Ukrainian flag holds a bouquet of sunflowers at a rally in support of Ukraine on Pennsylvania Ave in front of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People take a knee during a moment of silence at a rally in support of Ukraine on Pennsylvania Ave in front of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by French street artist Emyart following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rachael Blackmore ridding Honeysuckle celebrates after winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy in Cheltenham, Britain, March 15, 2022, while wearing an armband in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by artist WOSKerski, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in London, Britain, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A road sign in the national colors of Ukraine, reading ’Freedom Square’, stands during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters hold a placard reading ’Save Ukraine to save the world’ during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walk past projections of the national flags of Russia and Ukraine on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, which a spokesperson from the Jerusalem Municipality said is a show of support for diplomatic dialogue between the countries, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Jerusalem, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A flag being waved at half time in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion before the Arsenal versus Leicester City Premiere League soccer match at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Ukrainian community in traditional attire participate in a mass, against the war and in support of Ukraine, in Prudentopolis, Parana state, Brazil, March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese march on the streets protesting the war in Ukraine during a rally in Taipei on March 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A cat, with a scarf bearing the Ukrainian national colours, sits on his master's shoulder during a support demonstration in Paris, France, March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People hold placards during a rally in support of Ukraine near Downing Street on Whitehall in central London, March 13, 2022, following the invasion of the country by Russia.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators gather for a rally in support of Ukraine, in Times Square, New York, March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People embrace during demonstration in Times Square during a "Close the Sky" rally, calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend an outdoor special concert "Love against wars" to support Ukraine, in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, Japan, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A cyclist drives past the National Museum's colonnades decorated in the Ukrainian colors yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: RITZAU SCANPIX VIA AFP
A rock is painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag and the message "Stop Putin" on March 9, 2022, in San Francisco, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A woman walks past a tank sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny on March 6, 2022, in Prague, which is painted in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in support of Ukraine defending itself against the Russian invasion.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
RALLIES
