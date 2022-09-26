In Pictures: Super Typhoon Noru lashes Philippines

The typhoon brought hurricane-force winds and torrential rain.

Updated
Published
20 min ago
Residents wait on the roof of their homes, for flooding to subside after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents wade through flood water caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents wade through waist-deep flood waters after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident saves a chicken while evacuating from their submerged home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wades through chest-deep flood after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents carry an animal cage while evacuating from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman moves her dog while residents evacuate from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A resident uses a water basin to remove floodwater from a local eatery amid flooding caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident enters his flooded home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A dog stays atop a tricycle amid flooding caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A teacher returns to check on a muddied elementary school classroom following floods caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Typhoon evacuees take shelter in a Catholic church to avoid remaining floods caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Office of the President shows an aerial photo of a flooded community during an inspection in the province of Bulacan, Philippines, September 26, 2022. Close to 20,000 families have been evacuated as Typhoon Noru slashed Luzon island. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE

