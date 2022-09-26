The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Super Typhoon Noru lashes Philippines
The typhoon brought hurricane-force winds and torrential rain.
Updated
Published
20 min ago
https://str.sg/wrPk
Residents wait on the roof of their homes, for flooding to subside after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents wade through flood water caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents wade through waist-deep flood waters after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident saves a chicken while evacuating from their submerged home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman wades through chest-deep flood after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents carry an animal cage while evacuating from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman moves her dog while residents evacuate from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A resident uses a water basin to remove floodwater from a local eatery amid flooding caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident enters his flooded home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A dog stays atop a tricycle amid flooding caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A teacher returns to check on a muddied elementary school classroom following floods caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Typhoon evacuees take shelter in a Catholic church to avoid remaining floods caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Office of the President shows an aerial photo of a flooded community during an inspection in the province of Bulacan, Philippines, September 26, 2022. Close to 20,000 families have been evacuated as Typhoon Noru slashed Luzon island.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
TYPHOONS/HURRICANES
PHILIPPINES
EXTREME WEATHER
WEATHER
