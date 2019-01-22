In Pictures: 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' total lunar eclipse

Stargazers around the world gathered to keep their eyes on the sky for the total eclipse, known as a "Super Blood Wolf Moon", that started on Sunday (Jan 20) at 11.41pm EST (12.41pm on Monday, Singapore time).

A Super Blood Moon is seen above the Frankfurt skyline during a lunar eclipse on Jan 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A weather vane is silhouetted against the rising Super Moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Spain, Almazan on Jan 21, 2019.PHOTO: ZUMA PRESS
A man photographs the lunar eclipse, referred to as the Super Blue Blood Moon, in Medellin late on Jan 20, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the Super Blood Wolf Moon, in Brussels, Belgium on Jan 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Super Blood Wolf Moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Prague, Czech Republic, on Jan 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather as they wait for the appearance of a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse over Vienna on Jan 21, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A view of the so-called Blood Moon next to the Tiger and Turtle landmark during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Duisburg, Germany on Jan 21, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A composite photo shows all the phases of the so-called Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse on Jan 20, 2019 in Panama City. PHOTO: AFP　
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a Super Blood Wolf Moon in San Diego, California, on Jan 20, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
The full moon rises over the Santa Barbara Castle in Alicante, eastern Spain on Jan 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
