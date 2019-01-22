In Pictures: 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' total lunar eclipse
Stargazers around the world gathered to keep their eyes on the sky for the total eclipse, known as a "Super Blood Wolf Moon", that started on Sunday (Jan 20) at 11.41pm EST (12.41pm on Monday, Singapore time).
