In Pictures: Students, teachers protest against education budget cuts in Brazil
Students and teachers from hundreds of universities and colleges across Brazil began a nationwide demonstration on May 15, 2019, in "defence of education", following a raft of budget cuts announced by President Jair Bolsonaro's government.
