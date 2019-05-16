In Pictures: Students, teachers protest against education budget cuts in Brazil

Students and teachers from hundreds of universities and colleges across Brazil began a nationwide demonstration on May 15, 2019, in "defence of education", following a raft of budget cuts announced by President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

Officers of a special unit of the military police are deployed near a bus in flames during a protest in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Students jump over turnstiles and fences at the subway after a protest in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A bus set on fire during a protest in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators gather on Paulista Avenue during a protest with the slogan "Books Yes, Weapons No" in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators gather on Paulista Avenue during a protest with the slogan "Books Yes, Weapons No" in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators hold up books on Paulista Avenue during a protest with the slogan "Books Yes, Weapons No" in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators gather in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators gather in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators gather in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Riot police and university students clash during a protest in Brasilia on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators gather in Rio de Janeiro on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
