Despite sensory processing and sequencing difficulties since young and visual impairment, Jacqueline Kow continued to work hard in school and even took up Athletics and Swimming as her CCA and participated in numerous competitions, such as the National School Games, and actively served as a member of the CCA’s executive committee. She collected her N-level results from CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) on Dec 17, 2020.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY