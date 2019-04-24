In Pictures: Stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala

Celebrities arrive for the annual Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Centre in New York, on April 23, 2019. The event coincides with Time Magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

(From left) Human rights defender Radhya Al-Mutawakel and her guest, journalist Ronan Farrow and actress Mia Farrow, comedian Hasan Minhaj and wife Beena Patel.
(From left) Actress Julianne Moore and stylist Clare Waight Keller, actor Rami Malek, editorial director of special projects for Time Magazine Dan Macsai and his husband Ronnie Hutchinson.
(From left) Figure skater Adam Rippon, actor Dwayne Johnson and musician Questlove.
(From left) Businesswoman Martha Stewart, football player Alex Morgan and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
(From left) Fox News commentator Gretchen Carlson, model Martha Hunt and actress Sophia Bush.
(From left) Actresses Sandra Oh, Glenn Close and Yalitza Aparicio.
Author Arianna Huffington (left) and singer Taylor Swift.
(From left) Actress Brie Larson, model Petra Nemcova and writer Janet Mock.
Actress Emilia Clarke and TV host Jimmy Fallon.
