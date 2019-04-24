In Pictures: Stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala
Celebrities arrive for the annual Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Centre in New York, on April 23, 2019. The event coincides with Time Magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.