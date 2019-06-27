In Pictures: Stars at the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya were among the stars dotting the red carpet for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, 2019.

A giant Spider-Man balloon is seen above the red carpet along a closed Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theatre for the movie's world premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, 2019.
A giant Spider-Man balloon is seen above the red carpet along a closed Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theatre for the movie's world premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Actor J. B. Smoove, and actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon on the red carpet prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
(From left) Actor J. B. Smoove, and actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon on the red carpet prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and J. K. Simmons pose for photos on the red carpet to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and J. K. Simmons pose for photos on the red carpet to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Actresses Sharon Blynn (left) and Cobie Smulders arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home World premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
Actresses Sharon Blynn (left) and Cobie Smulders arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home World premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Actor Jacob Batalon, actor Patton Oswalt (right), his daughter Alice and his wife actress Meredith Salenger arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
(From left) Actor Jacob Batalon, actor Patton Oswalt (right), his daughter Alice and his wife actress Meredith Salenger arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP
Samuel L. Jackson (left) and Nathan Fillion attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019.
Samuel L. Jackson (left) and Nathan Fillion attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP
French model Jeanne Cadieu (left) and actress Zendaya arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
French model Jeanne Cadieu (left) and actress Zendaya arrive for the Spider-Man: Far From Home world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP
Donovan Mitchell (left) and musician Pete Wentz pose at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.
Donovan Mitchell (left) and musician Pete Wentz pose at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Guamanian singer-songwriter Pia Mia Perez (left) and actress Storm Reid pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.
Guamanian singer-songwriter Pia Mia Perez (left) and actress Storm Reid pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the TLC Chinese Theatre, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
(From left) Kristina Prisc, NBA basketball player Ivica Zubac and British actor Tom Holland pose for photos at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.
(From left) Kristina Prisc, NBA basketball player Ivica Zubac and British actor Tom Holland pose for photos at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Actors Marisa Tomei (left) and Angourie Rice pose for photos at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.
Actors Marisa Tomei (left) and Angourie Rice pose for photos at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Far From Home, on June 26, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 