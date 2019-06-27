In Pictures: Stars at the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya were among the stars dotting the red carpet for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, 2019.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.