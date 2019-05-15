In Pictures: Stars at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
Celebrities arrive on the red carpet for the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2019, and the screening of The Dead Don't Die. Presented in competition, the movie opens the festival.
