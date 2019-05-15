In Pictures: Stars at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet for the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2019, and the screening of The Dead Don't Die. Presented in competition, the movie opens the festival.

(From left) Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, actress Elle Fanning, model Jeremy Meeks, model Andreea Sasu, and actor Bill Murray and his guest arrive for the screening of The Dead Don't Die and the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film
(From left) Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, actress Elle Fanning, model Jeremy Meeks, model Andreea Sasu, and actor Bill Murray and his guest arrive for the screening of The Dead Don't Die and the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2019.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS
(From left) Model Izabel Goulart, actress Araya A. Hargate and actress Julianne Moore at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
(From left) Model Izabel Goulart, actress Araya A. Hargate and actress Julianne Moore at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Social media star Farhana Bodi (left) and TV presenter Hofit Golan at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
Social media star Farhana Bodi (left) and TV presenter Hofit Golan at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
(From left) Actresses Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Araya Hargate at the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.
(From left) Actresses Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Araya Hargate at the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
(From left) Actresses Anouchka Delon and Estelle Lefebure, and singer Angele at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
(From left) Actresses Anouchka Delon and Estelle Lefebure, and singer Angele at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
(From left) Actresses Tilda Swinton and Marina Fois, and model Romee Strijd at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
(From left) Actresses Tilda Swinton and Marina Fois, and model Romee Strijd at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE, AFP
(From left) Actresses Gong Li, Selena Gomez and Frederique Bel at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
(From left) Actresses Gong Li, Selena Gomez and Frederique Bel at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS
Actresses Eva Longoria (left) and Golshifteh Farahani at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
Actresses Eva Longoria (left) and Golshifteh Farahani at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Model Alessandra Ambrosio at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fashion model and actress Barbara Meier at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
Fashion model and actress Barbara Meier at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(From left) The cast of The Dead Don't Die: Actor Bill Murray, producer Carter Logan, director Jim Jarmusch, director Sara Driver, actress Tilda Swinton, actor Luka Sabbat, actor Adam Driver, actress Selena Gomez and actress Chloe Sevigny at the 72n
(From left) The cast of The Dead Don't Die: Actor Bill Murray, producer Carter Logan, director Jim Jarmusch, director Sara Driver, actress Tilda Swinton, actor Luka Sabbat, actor Adam Driver, actress Selena Gomez and actress Chloe Sevigny at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.PHOTO: AFP
Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Model Nadine Leopold poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, on May 15, 2019.
Model Nadine Leopold poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Directors Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonca Filho and cast members of Bacurau pose as they arrive for the screening of their film at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.
Directors Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonca Filho and cast members of Bacurau pose as they arrive for the screening of their film at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Model Kiko Mizuhara poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, on May 15, 2019.
Model Kiko Mizuhara poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Les Miserables at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
May 15, 2019, 8:15 am SGT
Topics: 