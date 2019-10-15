In Pictures: Stars arrive for the ELLE Women In Hollywood event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in California

Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya and Margot Robbie were among stars flaunting their red carpet looks at the 26th annual Elle Women In Hollywood event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night (Oct 14).

(From left) Nicole Kidman, Zoey Deutch and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel for the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct 14, 2019.
(From left) Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Lake Bell on the red carpet of the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
(From left) Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman and Hunter Schafer attend the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
(From left) Lena Waithe, Zendaya and Joey King arrive for the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
(From left) Issa Rae, Maria Bello and Annabelle Wallis arrive for the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
(From left) Mindy Kaling, Nikki Reed and Storm Reid make an appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
Madelaine Petsch (left) and Janet Mock on the red carpet of the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
Sydney Sweeney (left) and Diane Lane attend the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct 14, 2019.
