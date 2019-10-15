In Pictures: Stars arrive for the ELLE Women In Hollywood event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in California
Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya and Margot Robbie were among stars flaunting their red carpet looks at the 26th annual Elle Women In Hollywood event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night (Oct 14).
