In Pictures: Star Wars expansion in Disneyland

The wildly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland is set to open to the public on Friday (May 31). At 5.7ha, the project is the largest-ever addition to Walt Disney Co's theme park in Anaheim, California. The opening will be followed in late August by a similar expansion at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Stormtroopers and a TIE Echelon transport ship on display at a media preview of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland on May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.
Inside the Millennium Falcon of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.
Outside the Millennium Falcon ride at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Stormtroopers interact with a guest at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Chewbacca greets visitors at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Oga’s Cantina bar, where alcohol is served, at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
A shopping bazaar at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
A performance at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Guests pick parts from a conveyor belt to build a robotic sidekick inside the Droid Depot at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
A visitor holds a lightsaber inside Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.
Visitors inside Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.
An audio-animatronic Dok-Ondar figure stands inside Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.
