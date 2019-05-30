In Pictures: Star Wars expansion in Disneyland

The wildly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland is set to open to the public on Friday (May 31). At 5.7ha, the project is the largest-ever addition to Walt Disney Co's theme park in Anaheim, California. The opening will be followed in late August by a similar expansion at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.
