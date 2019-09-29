In Pictures: ST Run 2019

Over 4,000 runners took part in the 18.45km category, created as a nod to the year the national daily was founded, and more than 8,000 runners took part in the 10km and the 3.5km events on Sunday (Sept 29). All race categories in the ST Run ended inside the National Stadium, one of only two mass runs to do so.

Soh Rui Yong leading participants at the start of the 18.45km race along Nicoll Highway.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez (on stage, second from right) flagging off the 18.45km race, on Sept 29, 2019.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Participants of the 18.45km race running over the Merdeka Bridge.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Soh Rui Yong (left) finished second behind Nick Impey in the 18.45km race.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Participants of the 10km race making their way down Nicoll Highway.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
SPH deputy CEO Anthony Tan, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu, Director of Panasonic Singapore Philip Chua and Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin at the start of the 3.5km Fun Run.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Japanese women on the Merdeka Bridge shouting out encouragement to runners of the 10km race.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Ms Juv Lee (centre, in red top) celebrating her 42nd birthday by running the 10km race with her friends.ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
Participants hydrating themselves with 100 Plus Active at the end of the run.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Participants having their photo taken at the Lion Global Investor photo booth at the National Stadium.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A participant dressed as Deadpool having his picture taken with other participants, on Sept 29, 2019.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
ST Run 2019 participants enjoying their rub down at the Tiger Balm booth after their run.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the finish line of the ST Run 2019, on Sept 29, 2019.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Participants having their photo taken at The Straits Times' booth at the National Stadium.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
