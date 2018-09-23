In Pictures: ST Run 2018

More than 13,000 runners took part in the sixth instalment of The Straits Times Run on Sunday (Sept 23). A highlight for this year's participants was finishing their run inside the National Stadium, where they had a chance to win prizes playing games at tentages managed by various ST Run partners, including presenting sponsor Panasonic.

Pacers at the starting point of the 18.45km race along Nicoll Highway at around 4.30am.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Participants of the 18.45km run are flagged off along Nicoll Highway at around 5am.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Volunteers handing out water to the runners.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Ben Moreau, the first 18.45km runner, crosses the finish line at the National Stadium in slightly over an hour.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Maki Inami, the first female runner for the 18.45km race, crossing the finish line at the National Stadium.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Participants of the 10km race running along Nicoll Highway.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Madam Tan Sew Yong, 46, with her husband Yan Wing Kin, 47, taking a wefie at Merlion Park during the 18.45km run. "The scenery is so beautiful! This is my first time taking part in ST Run. If not for the run, I will have not woken up so early to be here to see this view," she said. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
Participants are flagged off for the start of the 10km run along Nicoll Highway.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Nimesh Gurung, running his fifth ST Run, is fastest for the 10km race, coming in slightly under 33mins.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
"Superheroes" join in the 10km run along Nicoll Highway.ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
Participants of the 18.45km run pass by Gardens By The Bay East.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Five-year-old Nanda Lim takes a ride on his father Lim Wee Fong's, 39, shoulders as the family, with mother Nandar Aye, 41, traverses Merdeka Bridge during the 5km fun walk.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Runners from the 18.45km and 10km categories get post-race massages provided by Tiger Balm at the OCBC Arena Hall 1.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
10km run participant, Madam Lily Ong, 55, taking a photo with the front page of The Straits Times.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ms Lai Kai Rou, 25, trying her luck at winning a prize at the Panasonic booth in the National Stadium after her run.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A participant throws a can into one of the 100 Plus recycling bins.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
