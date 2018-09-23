In Pictures: ST Run 2018

Madam Tan Sew Yong, 46, with her husband Yan Wing Kin, 47, taking a wefie at Merlion Park during the 18.45km run. "The scenery is so beautiful! This is my first time taking part in ST Run. If not for the run, I will have not woken up so early to be here to see this view," she said.

ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN