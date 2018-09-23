In Pictures: ST Run 2018

More than 13,000 runners took part in the sixth instalment of The Straits Times Run on Sunday (Sept 23). A highlight for this year's participants was finishing their run inside the National Stadium, where they had a chance to win prizes playing games at tentages managed by various ST Run partners, including presenting sponsor Panasonic.
