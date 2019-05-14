In Pictures: Sri Lanka imposes curfew after mosque attacks
In the worst outbreak of sectarian violence in Sri Lanka since the Easter bombings by Islamist militants, one person was reportedly stabbed to death on Monday (May 13) as police fired tear gas at mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops. A nationwide curfew was also imposed.
