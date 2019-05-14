In Pictures: Sri Lanka imposes curfew after mosque attacks

In the worst outbreak of sectarian violence in Sri Lanka since the Easter bombings by Islamist militants, one person was reportedly stabbed to death on Monday (May 13) as police fired tear gas at mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops. A nationwide curfew was also imposed.

Passers-by at a badly damaged shop after a mob attack in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
Passers-by at a badly damaged shop after a mob attack in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan police officers stand outside a damaged shop after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.
Sri Lankan police officers stand outside a damaged shop after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Heavily armed Sri Lankan soldiers ride on motorcycles in front of the Jumha Mosque after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.
Heavily armed Sri Lankan soldiers ride on motorcycles in front of the Jumha Mosque after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Locals look on as an area is cordoned off after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, 45km from Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on May 14, 2019.
Locals look on as an area is cordoned off after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, 45km from Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A vandalised rickshaw lying on its side after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
A vandalised rickshaw lying on its side after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firemen douse a fire at a shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
Firemen douse a fire at a shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan firemen douse a fire at a shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.
Sri Lankan firemen douse a fire at a shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The interior of a vandalised shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
The interior of a vandalised shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muslim men stand in front of the Jumha Mosque after a mob attack in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
Muslim men stand in front of the Jumha Mosque after a mob attack in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan security personnel inspect a motorcycle at a roadside checkpoint in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.
Sri Lankan security personnel inspect a motorcycle at a roadside checkpoint in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard at a roadside checkpoint in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.
Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard at a roadside checkpoint in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Worshippers' motorcycles seen at the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.
Worshippers' motorcycles seen at the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslim men gather outside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.
Muslim men gather outside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslim men inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.
Muslim men inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka on May 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Muslim man outside what remains of his shop, which was burned down during a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, on May 14, 2019.
A Muslim man outside what remains of his shop, which was burned down during a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sri Lankan soldiers prepare to patrol a road after a mob attack at a mosque in Hettipola, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.
Sri Lankan soldiers prepare to patrol a road after a mob attack at a mosque in Hettipola, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 