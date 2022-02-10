The Straits Times
In Pictures: Sporting action at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions are competing in 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports in the Winter Games.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Austria's Lukas Pachner (L), Italy's Tommaso Leoni (R), France's Leo le Ble Jaques (2R) and Austria's Jakob Dusek compete in the snowboard men's cross 1/8 finals during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Chinami Yoshida curls the stone during the women's round robin session 1 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Sweden and Japan at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon celebrates after finishing first in the final A of the men's 1500m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Vinzenz Geiger of Germany celebrates after winning gold in the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill 10km Cross-Country event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
in Zhangjiakou, China on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Julian Schmid of Germany in action in the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill 10km Ski Jumping Competition event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany hug after winning the gold medal in double luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing district of Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Katie Uhlaender of the United States in action during training during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Sliding Centre, in Beijing, China on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Players of Russian Olympic Committee's (in red) and Switzerland fight during their men's preliminary round group B match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A digital stacked combination image shows Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria during Heat 2 of the Luge Doubles race at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sjinkie Knegt (L) of the Netherlands in action during the Men's 1500m semi finals of the Short Track Speed Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bostjan Kline of Slovenia in action during the Men's Super-G race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Gold medallist Gu Ailing Eileen of China celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the women's Freeski Big Air event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Donovan Carrillo of Mexico in action during the Men's Single Skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, on February 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during the Women's Single Skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Zhu Yi of China falls during her performance during the Women's Single Skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
China's Ren Ziwei celebrates winning the final A of the men's 1000m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Hannah Prock of Austria before her run at the Women's Singles Run 1 luge event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, on February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Nina O Brien is stretchered off after crashing during the second run of the Women's Giant Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, February 7, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
France's Quentin Fillon Maillet takes aim ahead of the Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M) event on February 05, 2022, at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
PHOTO: AFP
USA's Ryan Pivirotto and Italy's Pietro Sighel fall in a heat of the men's 1000m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha competes in the final B of the mixed team relay short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Canada's Natalie Corless takes part in the luge women's singles training, going past a spectator capturing the run on a smartphone, at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Medical staff react as Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands skates past them after competing in the Women's 3000m Speed Skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China on February 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
CHINA
