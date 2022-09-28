In Pictures: S'pore and Australia militaries take part in bilateral Exercise Trident

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: S'pore and Australia militaries take part in bilateral Exercise Trident
The exercise saw air, land and sea servicemen practice securing a beach.
Updated
Published
5 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wr2w
SAF soldiers disembark from two fast utility crafts during a training exercise for Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Overhead, two Apache helicopters flew into view to support the troops as they landed on the beach on pre-designated lanes, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment and the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guards in Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, for Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Troops from the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guards embarking onto fast utility crafts at the shores of Shoalwater Bay training area, September 27, 2022. They will be transported to the RSS Endurance.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A fast utility craft seen from the RSS Endurance, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
SAF troops arriving on board the RSS Endurance, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The RSS Endurance is one of two Singapore Navy (RSN) ships participating in Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
RSS Endurance flight deck marshals directing a RSAF CH-47F Chinook helicopter on the deck, September 27, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
SAF
AUSTRALIA
Back to the top