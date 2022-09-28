In Pictures: S'pore and Australia militaries take part in bilateral Exercise Trident

The exercise saw air, land and sea servicemen practice securing a beach.

SAF soldiers disembark from two fast utility crafts during a training exercise for Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Overhead, two Apache helicopters flew into view to support the troops as they landed on the beach on pre-designated lanes, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment and the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guards in Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, for Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Troops from the 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guards embarking onto fast utility crafts at the shores of Shoalwater Bay training area, September 27, 2022. They will be transported to the RSS Endurance. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A fast utility craft seen from the RSS Endurance, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
SAF troops arriving on board the RSS Endurance, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The RSS Endurance is one of two Singapore Navy (RSN) ships participating in Exercise Trident, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
RSS Endurance flight deck marshals directing a RSAF CH-47F Chinook helicopter on the deck, September 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

