In Pictures: Spain paralysed by severe snowstorms

Storm Filomena causes chaos and brings record snowfall to Madrid.

People walk in Madrid amid a heavy snowfall on Jan 9, 2021. Snowstorms across much of Spain left three people dead and caused chaos across much of the country, trapping motorists and closing the capital's air and rail links, with more falls to come.
A woman walks over fallen branches in Madrid amid a heavy snowfall on Jan 9, 2021.
A man walks amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on January 9, 2021.
A man skis in Cibeles square amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on Jan 9, 2021.
People walk amid a heavy snowfall in Madrid on Jan 9, 2021.
An airport worker sits on the wheel of a parked snow-covered plane as one of his colleague takes a picture of another coworker lying on the snow at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, which is suspending flights due to heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Jan
Firefighters help drivers stuck in the M30 ringroad in Madrid due to a heavy snow storm on Jan 8, 2021.
Volunteers help to clear the snow to make a path into Gregorio Maranon Hospital in the aftermath of Storm Filomena in Madrid, Spain, Jan 10, 2021.
A man jumps over a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, Jan 10, 2021.
People walk along a street with snow and fallen tree branches after a heavy snowfall in Madrid on Jan 10, 2021.
